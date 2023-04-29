|
Amazon Earnings: 3 Must-See Takeaways
With another week of earnings season in the rearview mirror, investors have a lot more information to digest now. This week notably included reports from well-known tech companies like Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. While all of these tech giants' earnings reports featured useful information for investors, the most interesting report from the week was probably Amazon.com's (NASDAQ: AMZN) first-quarter update.Amazon's stock went on a roller-coaster ride following its earnings report on Thursday afternoon. The company's better-than-expected first-quarter financial results came in well ahead of analysts' expectations, initially causing shares to rise. But management's commentary during the company's earnings call on Thursday afternoon about a significant slowdown in its cloud revenue in April ended up spooking investors. By the time the market digested the report, the stock had fallen about 4% on Friday.Here are some of the most important takeaways from the quarterly update.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
