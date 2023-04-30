Amazon Earnings: 3 of the Most Important Things We Learned

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

E-commerce, cloud services, and increasingly advertising giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) just reported earnings, and there were three specific things that Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro noted in the filing and on the earnings call. In this video, they break them down and explain why they're important. Note: One of the things they noted is affecting Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), too.*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of April 28, 2023. The video was published on April 30, 2023.Continue reading