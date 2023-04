Amazon Earnings: 5 Key Metrics Investors Should See

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) closed Thursday's volatile after-hours trading session down 2.1%, following the e-commerce and cloud computing leader's release of its first-quarter 2023 report. Shares surged 11.4% immediately after the release, but then nose-dived and gave back all their gains and then some soon after the company's earnings call began at 5:30 p.m. ET. The initial gain was primarily attributable to the company's first-quarter revenue and earnings beating Wall Street's estimates, with the bottom-line beat a sizable one. Investors were also likely satisfied with second-quarter revenue guidance, which was in line with the analyst expectation. What spooked investors on the earnings call was chief financial officer Brian Olsavsky saying that the substantial deceleration in revenue growth in the company's AWS cloud computing business in the first quarter had continued in April: "As expected, customers continue to evaluate ways to optimize their cloud spending ... . And we are seeing these optimizations continue into the second quarter with April revenue growth rates about 500 basis points [5 percentage points] lower than what we saw in Q1." Continue reading