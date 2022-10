Amazon Earnings: 6 Key Metrics Investors Should See

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

On Friday, shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) declined 6.8% following the e-commerce and cloud computing leader's release of its third-quarter 2022 results on the prior afternoon. The company's quarterly revenue and earnings missed Wall Street's expectations. But the biggest reason for the stock's sell-off was likely management's weak guidance for the fourth quarter, which includes the big holiday period. Here's an overview of Amazon's third quarter and guidance centered around six key metrics.Continue reading