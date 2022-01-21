|
21.01.2022 17:00:00
Amazon Earnings: What to Watch on Feb. 3
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is slated to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results after the market close on Thursday, Feb. 3. An analyst conference call is scheduled for the same day at 5:30 p.m. ET. The period to be reported on is the second quarter that Andy Jassy has been CEO of the e-commerce and technology giant. Investors will probably be approaching Amazon's report with some apprehension. Last quarter, the company missed Wall Street's expectations for both revenue and earnings, with the bottom-line miss a sizable one. That was the second consecutive quarter that revenue fell short of the analyst consensus estimate.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Jetzt informieren!
