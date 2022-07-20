|
Amazon Earnings: What to Watch on July 28
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is slated to report its second-quarter 2022 results after the market close on Thursday, July 28. An analyst conference call is scheduled for the same day at 5:30 p.m. ET. Investors will probably be approaching the e-commerce and technology behemoth's report feeling somewhat cautious. Last quarter, the company's earnings missed Wall Street's expectation, while its revenue was in line with the consensus estimate. While investors were undoubtedly not pleased with the bottom-line result, they were likely more concerned about the company's second-quarter revenue guidance. It came in significantly lower than what analysts had been projecting.Investors are increasingly worried about the macroeconomic environment. So far, persistent high inflation hasn't affected consumer spending, in general, all that much. However, this could change as more consumers become concerned that the U.S. economy could slip into a recession. If many consumers notably ratchet back their discretionary spending, Amazon's e-commerce business results would be hurt.Continue reading
|20.07.22
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.07.22
|Amazon Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|13.07.22
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.07.22
|Amazon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.07.22
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
