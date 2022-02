Amazon Earnings Helped by Rivian Stake, but Is Rivian a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last week, the U.S. stock market made history in two starkly contrasting ways. On Thursday, Meta Platforms stock fell 26% -- wiping out $232 billion of its market cap -- the largest ever market cap loss by any U.S. company in a single day. On Friday, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock surged 13.5%, adding $190 billion in market cap -- the largest ever gain by a single U.S company in a day.2022 continues to be a roller-coaster year in the public markets. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has been a particularly volatile stock. Just three months since going public, it has seen its stock price rise as high as $179.47 and fall as low as $50 per share. Amazon's earnings gain was helped by its early investment in Rivian. Let's determine if investors should stake a claim of their own in Rivian stock or they should consider alternative options instead.Continue reading