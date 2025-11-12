Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
12.11.2025 09:56:00

Amazon Earnings Show Why the Stock Is a Buy

As the biggest cloud provider, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been a major beneficiary of the AI (artificial intelligence) boom. But this isn't the only area the company's diversified business is seeing strength. The e-commerce and cloud-computing specialist is seeing broad-based momentum across its business and is benefiting from major tailwinds likely to persist for years.Yet somehow, shares have underperformed the S&P 500 so far this year. Additionally, the stock's forward price-to-earnings multiple is quite conservative relative to the company's undeniable momentum in a number of important areas.In short, Amazon's latest earnings report makes the bull case for the stock difficult to ignore.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten