Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
12.11.2025 09:56:00
Amazon Earnings Show Why the Stock Is a Buy
As the biggest cloud provider, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been a major beneficiary of the AI (artificial intelligence) boom. But this isn't the only area the company's diversified business is seeing strength. The e-commerce and cloud-computing specialist is seeing broad-based momentum across its business and is benefiting from major tailwinds likely to persist for years.Yet somehow, shares have underperformed the S&P 500 so far this year. Additionally, the stock's forward price-to-earnings multiple is quite conservative relative to the company's undeniable momentum in a number of important areas.In short, Amazon's latest earnings report makes the bull case for the stock difficult to ignore.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
