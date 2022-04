Amazon Enables Prime Perks to Third-Party Retail Sites

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Amazon is ubiquitous. Need groceries? Shop at Whole Foods. Feeling like a movie? Stream one on Amazon Prime Video. Need literally any household good? The Amazon delivery truck perpetually roving your neighborhood will drop it off in a day or two.Now, even when you're not shopping with Amazon, Amazon wants you to shop with Amazon. On Thursday, the company announced Buy with Prime, giving Prime subscribers access to membership perks (like extra speedy delivery) for some non-Amazon online purchases, and allowing merchants on non-Amazon retail sites to outsource fulfillment services to the e-commerce giant.