19.09.2024 01:12:35
Amazon Ends Remote Work, Former Employee Asks If This Is The Company's Version Of 'Silent Sacking'
Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) is set to end its work-from-home regime and mandate a return to full-time office work starting in January. CEO Andy Jassy shared the news to employees in a Monday memo, also announcing changes to the managerial structure.The end of a flexible work-from-home mandate has a more meaningful impact for the average employee. This decision has drawn considerable attention, particularly from former employees such as John McBride, a former Amazon Web Services (AWS) software engineer, who shared his opinions in an X post.McBride, who worked at AWS for a year before resigning due to Amazon’s insistence on relocating from Denver to Seattle, believes the move to reinstate full office presence is primarily driven by economic factors — as headcount reduction helps the company boost its margin.Amazon ...Full story available on Benzinga.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga
