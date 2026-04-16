Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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16.04.2026 13:15:00
Amazon Expands Autos Business: Time to Sell These 2 Stocks Now?
It's common knowledge that the car-buying process is unpopular. When the option to complete a substantial part of the buying process online, or all of it, became available, investors were initially skeptical. The question came back to: "Would consumers really buy a vehicle without test drives and other in-person aspects?"The answer is a much clearer "yes" today, and according to Allied Market Research, online car buying is expected to triple by the end of this decade. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) hopes to tap into that growth, and its Autos segment is expanding rapidly from a niche pilot to a broad vehicle marketplace.News of this nature could have widespread implications for some, seriously threatening numerous auto-related companies. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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