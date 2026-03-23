Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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23.03.2026 17:00:00
Amazon Expects AWS Annual Revenue to Hit $600 Billion in 10 Years. The Stock Looks Like a Dirt Cheap Buy
One tech company that has a lot of room to grow due to artificial intelligence (AI) is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). The tech giant has been involved in AI for years, long before it was a big buzz term on the markets. The company's warehouses have been utilizing AI and robotics to efficiently ship packages, and its online marketplace has utilized next-gen technologies in predicting what a shopper may want to buy next.Amazon is no stranger to AI, and a huge opportunity it has these days relates to its highly popular cloud platform, Amazon Web Services (AWS). Management recently raised its guidance for just how big that business might be in the future, and it highlights just how terrific a growth stock Amazon is right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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