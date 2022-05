Amazon Faces Its Second New York Union Vote Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Every heavyweight title fight needs a rematch, or at least it did back when boxing didn't trail the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in ratings -- in other words, when Rocky and Sweet Pea were sooner the names of prize fighters than prize pooches.Today, a humbled Amazon will face off in a rematch against The Amazon Labor Union (ALU), the group that organized the first-ever US-based union at the company. Win or lose, the second vote on New York's Staten Island has Wall Street's attention.