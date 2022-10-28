|
Amazon Falls, but This Long-Struggling Nasdaq Stock Is on the Mend
The stock market has been volatile all week, as major companies have released their latest earnings results and shown the impact that current economic conditions are having on businesses. That volatility looked poised to continue for the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) on Friday morning, with futures contracts on the tech-heavy index down nearly 1% in premarket trading.The biggest drag on the Nasdaq on Friday morning came from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), which issued a financial report that created concern among investors across the sector. Meanwhile, though, another company in tech that has gotten beaten down a lot more over the years showed some signs of recovery. Below, you'll see more about what made Amazon stock lose ground, as well as why investors are taking a closer look at Intel (NASDAQ: INTC).Shares of Amazon were down almost 14% in premarket trading on Friday morning. The e-commerce and cloud computing giant's third-quarter results showed the pressure that the retail sector is feeling right now, and things look like they could get worse entering the key holiday quarter.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
