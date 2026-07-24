Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

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24.07.2026 04:23:00

Amazon Fell 4.6% Today Because Other Companies Said They Would Spend More Money. It Reports July 30.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) fell about 4.6% on Thursday, and the company itself didn't report a thing. Most of the selling traces to other companies' earnings reports, though a new Senate inquiry into the company's marketplace added to the pressure. Alphabet bumped its 2026 capital spending plan to as high as $205 billion on Wednesday, and Tesla told investors its own capital spending will exceed $25 billion this year. Big tech fell broadly on the news, with all of the "Magnificent Seven" megacap stocks trading lower.Amazon got caught in that downdraft for a specific reason. It has an AI (artificial intelligence) spending plan as big as any of them, at about $200 billion in expected capital expenditures for 2026. Alphabet's guidance raise arrived alongside negative free cash flow, and together they reminded investors that these budgets can still grow. Amazon reports its second-quarter results on July 30. The market spent Thursday pricing in the possibility that its number moves meaningfully higher, too.Image source: Amazon.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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