Amazon Finally Did the Unthinkable

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In this video, I will be talking about Amazon 's (NASDAQ: AMZN) big move that was reported last week when management discussed ditching Amazon Basics, its first-party product offering. This move might seem strange and bad for some. But this will increase margin and reduce costs for the company, which will inevitably lead to more profit. More on that in the video below. For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.Continue reading