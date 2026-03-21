Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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21.03.2026 18:43:00
Amazon Gave Up, but "The Wheel of Time" Gets a Second Chance
The Wheel of Time turns, and Ages come and pass. Sometimes those ages include a three-season run on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime Video followed by social media drama and an unceremonious cancellation.When Amazon announced its The Wheel of Time TV series back in 2018, I was cautiously optimistic. The 14-book fantasy epic had all the ingredients of a Game of Thrones-level phenomenon: 90 million copies sold, a passionate fan base, and source material deep enough to sustain a decade of storytelling. I wondered whether Amazon had found its flagship franchise in the high fantasy genre.The show was solid. Not a cultural juggernaut, but good fantasy TV that introduced millions of new viewers to author Robert Jordan's world. The adaptation sparked lots of online drama, as many fans were uncomfortable with changes from the original books. But the production rolled along, earning strong reviews and several award nominations.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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