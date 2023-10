Amazon Gets Sued by the FTC. Here's What I'm Doing With My Shares.

Everyone knew it was coming, but the long-anticipated Federal Trade Commission (FTC) lawsuit against Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) was finally announced. Amazon stock dropped by 4% on the news. While this may spook some investors, is this something to panic about? Or should investors embrace what's coming?As an Amazon shareholder, I have some thoughts on what investors should be doing, and they may surprise you.The FTC and 17 state attorneys contest that Amazon uses unfair practices to maintain a monopoly, including suppressing sellers offering lower-priced items in its search results, conditioning sellers to become Prime eligible, biasing search results to show preference for Amazon brands, and levying excessive fees on sellers. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel