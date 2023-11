Amazon Gives People Even More of a Reason to Sign Up for Prime: Affordable Healthcare

One of the biggest reasons behind Amazon 's (NASDAQ: AMZN) success is the attractiveness of its Prime membership. More than 200 million people have signed up for it. When you consider the value it offers, including free and fast shipping, exclusive discounts, photo storage, video streaming, and other perks, it's easy to see why it's one of the few subscriptions that is a no-brainer for consumers these days.Now, Amazon is adding to that list, giving consumers even more of a reason to sign up for Prime -- and that's affordable healthcare.Amazon is giving consumers even more of a reason to sign up for its Prime membership by offering a discount to One Medical, the primary care company that it acquired earlier this year. One Medical's annual membership costs $199 per year, but if you're a Prime subscriber, you can sign up for just $99. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel