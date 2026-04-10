Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

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10.04.2026 17:30:00

Amazon Has a Secret Weapon in AI That Makes the Stock a Screaming Buy

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) isn't the first company that comes to mind when you think about artificial intelligence (AI), but it probably should be higher up on your investing list. While you may think of Amazon's online store and delivery business as its bread and butter, what really makes the most money is its cloud computing business, which is heavily exposed to AI.Within Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a segment that's quietly growing its revenue at over a 100% pace, and I think it's a fantastic reason to buy shares of Amazon now.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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