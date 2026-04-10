Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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10.04.2026 17:30:00
Amazon Has a Secret Weapon in AI That Makes the Stock a Screaming Buy
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) isn't the first company that comes to mind when you think about artificial intelligence (AI), but it probably should be higher up on your investing list. While you may think of Amazon's online store and delivery business as its bread and butter, what really makes the most money is its cloud computing business, which is heavily exposed to AI.Within Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a segment that's quietly growing its revenue at over a 100% pace, and I think it's a fantastic reason to buy shares of Amazon now.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Amazon
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10.04.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Handelsende schwächer (finanzen.at)
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10.04.26
|Freitagshandel in New York: Dow Jones verbucht am Nachmittag Verluste (finanzen.at)
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10.04.26
|Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones verliert mittags (finanzen.at)
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10.04.26
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones zum Start in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
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09.04.26
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich in Grün (finanzen.at)
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09.04.26
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
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09.04.26
|Börse New York in Grün: S&P 500 legt zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels zu (finanzen.at)
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09.04.26
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags freundlich (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Amazon
|10.04.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.03.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.03.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.03.26
|Amazon Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.02.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.04.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.03.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.03.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.03.26
|Amazon Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.02.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.04.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.03.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.03.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.03.26
|Amazon Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.02.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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