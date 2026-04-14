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WKN DE: A2N6BX / ISIN: JP3990210001
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14.04.2026 11:45:00
Amazon Has Out-of-This-World Ambitions. Can It Lift the Stock?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has never been afraid to bet big. The company became the world's largest e-commerce company by investing in fulfillment centers and logistics. Meanwhile, it's never sat still in its core business, continuing to invest in robotics, automation, and drones to try to widen its lead.It also created the entire cloud computing industry with the introduction of Amazon Web Services (AWS). Investors originally balked at the spending Amazon invested in scaling AWS, but today it is its most profitable and fastest-growing business. Meanwhile, the cloud industry as a whole is helping fuel the growth in artificial intelligence (AI), and Amazon has become one of the biggest players.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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