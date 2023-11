Amazon in Charts: 3 Things Savvy Investors Should Know After Q3

2023 has proven to be another dynamic year for the market. Early on, many pundits were sure in their predictions of a recession, but it never materialized. In fact, gross domestic product grew 5% last quarter, surprising many.But make no mistake, this is a challenging economy. Interest rates are high, and consumers are stretched (credit card debt is at an all-time high!). Alphabet's stock price plummeted after its third-quarter earnings release in late October, and this made me a little edgy waiting on Amazon 's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Q3 results, which came out a few days later. Instead, Amazon turned the tide (See chart below. The "E" indicates earnings releases on the charts).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel