|
30.03.2023 15:05:00
Amazon Is a Bargain Below $100 a Share
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) -- at one point the largest company in the world by market capitalization -- took quite the tumble in 2022. As of this writing, the stock is down 48% from all-time highs and has a market cap below $1 trillion.Investors are worried about a slowdown in e-commerce and cloud computing coming out of the pandemic, and profitability struggles at the company. But I think Wall Street is currently missing the point with Amazon, creating a great buying opportunity for individual investors.At less than $100 a share, Amazon stock is an absolute bargain for long-term investors. Here's why. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!