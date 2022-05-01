Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
01.05.2022 14:40:00
Amazon Is a Canary in the Coal Mine for Profitless E-Commerce Stocks
Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) first-quarter report made a few things crystal clear about the e-commerce industry. For starters, demand is basically at a standstill. Paid units, which includes items sold by Amazon and those sold by third parties on Amazon's marketplace, were flat compared to the prior-year period. Online store revenue dropped 3%, and revenue from third-party seller services grew by just 7%.While demand is flatlining, costs are not. Shipping costs still rose 14% year over year for Amazon, and operating income was more than cut in half. Amazon's vast fleet of warehouses, distribution centers, trucks, and planes are no match for rising costs across the supply chain.Amazon is a behemoth, and it will be able to wring out costs and boost productivity as it slows its pace of growth to better match demand. Other e-commerce companies that don't have the same benefits are in for a rough ride.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Amazonmehr Analysen
|29.04.22
|Amazon Buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|29.04.22
|Amazon Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.04.22
|Amazon Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.04.22
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|29.04.22
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.04.22
|Amazon Buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|29.04.22
|Amazon Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.04.22
|Amazon Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.04.22
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|29.04.22
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.04.22
|Amazon Buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|29.04.22
|Amazon Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.04.22
|Amazon Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.04.22
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|29.04.22
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amazon
|2 350,50
|-14,45%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Gewinnmitnahmen an US-Börsen -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.