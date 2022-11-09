|
09.11.2022 14:15:00
Amazon Is Beaten Down Now, But It Could 10x
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock got absolutely crushed last week after disappointing investors with a tepid fourth-quarter outlook. Despite being down 18% since the report (and 45% this year), Amazon has enormous growth potential -- and it could still 10x your investment. Let's see how.Amazon was ahead of its time when it introduced Prime in 2005 as a subscription service for $79 per year. It now has over 200 million members and provides daily needs for loyal customers. This has created a moat for the company, and it would be nothing short of impossible for anyone else to chip away meaningfully at its share of e-commerce any time soon.Consider Walmart, which is the largest U.S. company, with $587 billion in trailing 12-month revenue. It launched Walmart+ in 2020 and offers perks like free shipping and access to Paramount's Paramount+ streaming, but it has 6% of the e-commerce market versus Amazon's 38%. At launch, then-CEO Jeff Bezos said: "Free Super Saver Shipping and Amazon Prime...are expensive in the short term and -- we believe -- important and valuable in the long term." That has certainly turned out to be the case.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
|28.10.22
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.10.22
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.10.22
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.10.22
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.10.22
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
