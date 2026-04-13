Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.04.2026 04:05:00

Amazon Is Building Robots, Satellites, and AI Chips. Is It the Only Stock You Need to Own?

One can forgive some investors for perceiving Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) as an "everything stock." It pioneered the e-commerce and cloud computing industries, and its position in both industries prompted it to invest heavily in artificial intelligence (AI). This has included robots, satellites, and the AI chips themselves.Despite this seeming dominance, Amazon is not an everything company. While it should continue to benefit investors in the long term, investors should not own the consumer discretionary stock exclusively. Here's why.Image source: Amazon.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amazon

mehr Nachrichten