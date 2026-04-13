Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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13.04.2026 04:05:00
Amazon Is Building Robots, Satellites, and AI Chips. Is It the Only Stock You Need to Own?
One can forgive some investors for perceiving Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) as an "everything stock." It pioneered the e-commerce and cloud computing industries, and its position in both industries prompted it to invest heavily in artificial intelligence (AI). This has included robots, satellites, and the AI chips themselves.Despite this seeming dominance, Amazon is not an everything company. While it should continue to benefit investors in the long term, investors should not own the consumer discretionary stock exclusively. Here's why.Image source: Amazon.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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