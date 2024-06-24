24.06.2024 09:50:00

Amazon Is Ditching Plastic and Moving to Paper Fillers. Here's the Hidden Small-Cap Stock That Could Soar as a Result.

The world's largest e-commerce company, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), kicked off summer by announcing that it's kicking plastic to the curb. By the end of this year, the company hopes to replace 95% of the plastic pillows in its packages with paper fillers. The company's press release says this move "[w]ill avoid nearly 15 billion plastic air pillows annually."Many people likely processed this announcement simply by thinking about the environmental implications. But as an investor, my thoughts immediately went to something else: That's a lot of plastic pillows to replace with paper. And I wondered if there was a company that could profit from this decision from Amazon.In fact, there is. Ranpak Holdings (NYSE: PACK) is a company that few investors have ever heard of. But it could find itself as a sudden beneficiary of Amazon's abrupt move.

18.06.24 Amazon Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.06.24 Amazon Buy UBS AG
05.06.24 Amazon Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
01.05.24 Amazon Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.05.24 Amazon Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
