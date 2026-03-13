Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
13.03.2026 12:50:00
Amazon Is Down 7% in 2026. Is This a Once-in-a-Lifetime Buying Opportunity?
Over the past five years, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been the worst-perforing stock among the "Magnificent Seven."Amazon has had an average annualized return of 6.9% over the past five years, which is far below the other magnificent megacaps. The next closest is Microsoft with an average five-year return of 11.5%. Even the S&P 500 has been a better investment than Amazon over that stretch, with an average five-year annual return of 11.7%, as of March 10.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
