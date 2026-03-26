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26.03.2026 02:03:15

Amazon Is Entering the Humanoid Robot Market. 3 Important Things to Know About the Fauna Robotics Acquisition.

Some tech investors and analysts believe that humanoid robots present one of the most exciting growth opportunities in the sector, and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has now entered the category in a big way. On March 24, the tech giant announced that it had acquired Fauna Robotics -- a humanoid robotics specialist that's developing technologies for both the consumer and enterprise markets. Here are three things investors should know about the acquisition move.While specifics of the deal haven't been made public, Amazon's acquisition of Fauna represents a clear push into the humanoid robotics space by the tech giant. The buyout moves the company into competition with Tesla in the category and could help the e-commerce and cloud-computing leader capitalize on a massive market opportunity. For context, a research report from Morgan Stanley estimates that the humanoid robotics market could be worth more than $5 trillion by 2050.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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