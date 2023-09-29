|
29.09.2023 12:45:00
Amazon Is Investing $4 Billion in a ChatGPT Competitor. Here's Why.
The world's leading e-commerce company, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced that it was investing up to $4 billion in a young artificial intelligence company called Anthropic. This news comes just eight months after fellow tech giant Microsoft announced that it was investing an additional $10 billion in OpenAI, the parent company of the generative AI platform ChatGPT.But with some of the buzz around AI fading, investors are likely asking themselves whether this $4 billion investment is worthwhile. Let's take a look.Before diving into the terms of the deal and any potential impact it could have on Amazon's business, it's probably best to take a look at what Anthropic really does.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
|
16:07
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich zum Start fester (finanzen.at)
|
28.09.23
|Freundlicher Handel: Zum Handelsstart Gewinne im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
27.09.23
|NASDAQ-Wert eBay-Aktie schwächelt: USA klagt gegen eBay wegen Verkaufs schädlicher Produkte (Reuters)
|
27.09.23
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich am Mittwochmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
27.09.23
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ Composite verbucht zum Handelsstart Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
27.09.23
|NASDAQ-Titel Amazon: Experten sehen schwieriges Kartellverfahren gegen Amazon voraus (Reuters)
|
27.09.23
|Amazon & the FTC (Financial Times)
|
27.09.23
|Amazon & the FTC (Financial Times)