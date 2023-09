Amazon Is Investing $4 Billion in a ChatGPT Competitor. Here's Why.

The world's leading e-commerce company, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced that it was investing up to $4 billion in a young artificial intelligence company called Anthropic. This news comes just eight months after fellow tech giant Microsoft announced that it was investing an additional $10 billion in OpenAI, the parent company of the generative AI platform ChatGPT.But with some of the buzz around AI fading, investors are likely asking themselves whether this $4 billion investment is worthwhile. Let's take a look.Before diving into the terms of the deal and any potential impact it could have on Amazon 's business, it's probably best to take a look at what Anthropic really does.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel