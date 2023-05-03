|
03.05.2023 16:23:00
Amazon Is Investing in This Crucial Trillion-Dollar Opportunity
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) posted significant improvements in its first-quarter report last week. E-commerce sales are steadily increasing, cost-cutting is working, and management gave a bright outlook for the rest of the year.Investors, though, seemed to focus on the worst part of the report, which was the state of Amazon Web Services (AWS). It has been a reliable growth generator and profit machine for many years, and it became even more important when e-commerce began to slow down. Now, e-commerce is turning around, but AWS is beginning to slow down. Nonetheless, investors ignored progress in the company's newest venture, which could become a crucial part of the overall business.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
