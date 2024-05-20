|
20.05.2024 11:45:00
Amazon Is Magnificent, but Is This E-Commerce Stock a No-Brainer Buy on the Dip?
Thanks to its monumental rise over the past couple of decades, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has become one of the world's most valuable enterprises. It carries a market cap of $1.9 trillion today. Early investors have probably gotten wealthy beyond their wildest dreams, as shares have skyrocketed 5,470% in the last 25 years. Amazon is certainly a magnificent stock. But is this other e-commerce business a smart buy on the dip?Nearly 40% of spending that happens online in this country goes through Amazon. That jaw-dropping statistic might not be surprising when you consider that this business has been a leader in the e-commerce space ever since its founding in 1994. These days, consumers can find virtually every item they want on the marketplace, which had 3.2 billion visitors in April.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
|
15:42
|Sechs Menschen fliegen dank Amazon-Gründer Bezos ins All (dpa-AFX)
|
06:00
|AI skills could boost Hong Kong workers’ salaries by up to 28% and accelerate career growth as AI adoption ramps up, new research finds (EQS Group)
|
17.05.24
|Amazon-Aktie gefragt: 'Maxton Hall' sichert sich zweite Staffel bei Amazon (dpa-AFX)
|
17.05.24
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones klettert zum Start (finanzen.at)
|
16.05.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones notiert letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.24
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ 100 im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.24
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ Composite im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: So steht der S&P 500 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)