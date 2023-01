Amazon Is Nearly Doubling Its Layoffs. Here's What It Means for Investors.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is tightening its belt once again.After announcing plans to lay off 10,000 corporate employees in November, the company is now cutting payrolls in its white-collar workforce by another 8,000.In the initial announcement back in November, the company said more layoffs would come, but the additional 8,000 seemed to surprise investors, who initially welcomed the news as the stock rose nearly 2% in after-hours trading on Wednesday. On Thursday, the stock fell in line with a broad-market sell-off.