Amazon is Raising Delivery Fees for Grocery Orders

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.First they hook you, then they hose you.Shoppers who skip the local supermarket in favor of Amazon 's Fresh delivery service are about to feel a bit more pinch. A year after increasing the annual price of Prime memberships from $119 to $139, the e-commerce mega-giant announced this weekend it is quadrupling the threshold to receive free deliveries on orders, from $35 to $150, starting on February 28. Clear up some pantry space, it's time to start buying in bulk.