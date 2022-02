Amazon Is Raising the Price of Prime to $139, Here's Why

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Transportation and content costs are rising, so it's not surprising that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), one of e-commerce's highest-volume shippers, will raise the annual fee for its Prime service from $119 to $139 (and to $14.99 for monthly subscribers). This will go into effect starting Feb. 18 for new members with existing members getting a pass until March 25, when the increase will hit on the date of their next renewal. This marks the first price increase since 2018.Customers won't like it, but there are good reasons why it makes sense for Amazon, and long-term investors should take note of what this signifies about Amazon's brand strength.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading