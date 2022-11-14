|
14.11.2022 20:50:09
Amazon Is Set for Major Layoffs. Here's What It Means for the Stock
After months of hinting at job cuts, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) just dropped the ax.The tech giant is planning to lay off roughly 10,000 people in its white-collar workforce, or around 3% of the total, according to The New York Times. The layoffs will target Amazon's devices business, which includes Alexa, as well as retail and human resources. The stock was down modestly on Monday, which was a notable contrast to fellow FAANG stock Meta Platforms, which jumped last week when its layoffs were revealed.This will be the first round of major job cuts in the Amazon's history. They're the upshot of both a slowdown in the broader economy and an overexpansion during the pandemic that led the company to hire and open new warehouses too aggressively. As the pandemic tailwinds have faded, Amazon has been forced to reasses its cost strucuture, especially as it forecast just 2%-8% revenue growth in the holiday quarter and after it lost more than $8 billion in its e-commerce divisions through the first three quarters of this year. Continue reading
28.10.22
Amazon Outperform
Credit Suisse Group
28.10.22
Amazon Outperform
RBC Capital Markets
28.10.22
Amazon Buy
Jefferies & Company Inc.
26.10.22
Amazon Overweight
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.10.22
Amazon Buy
UBS AG
