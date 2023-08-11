|
11.08.2023 12:15:00
Amazon Is Soaring, and the Stock Is Probably Still a Great Buy
Shares of tech titan Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) just got confirmation that the 2023 rally is the real deal. Second-quarter 2023 revenue increased 11% year over year, and the bottom line swung back to black, coming in at $6.7 billion in net income. That was more than double the net profit from last quarter, and compares to a $2 billion net loss in Q2 2022. Nevertheless, worry remains over the global economic slowdown and how it will affect some of Amazon's biggest moneymakers -- like the cloud computing segment Amazon Web Services (AWS). This FAANG stock is holding up really well, though, and still looks like a great buy for the long haul. For most consumers, Amazon is an online store. But it's not Amazon's own e-commerce store that's fueling most of this new spate of growth. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
|04.08.23
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|04.08.23
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|04.08.23
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.08.23
|Amazon Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.08.23
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
