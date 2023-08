Amazon Is Soaring, and the Stock Is Probably Still a Great Buy

Shares of tech titan Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) just got confirmation that the 2023 rally is the real deal. Second-quarter 2023 revenue increased 11% year over year, and the bottom line swung back to black, coming in at $6.7 billion in net income. That was more than double the net profit from last quarter, and compares to a $2 billion net loss in Q2 2022. Nevertheless, worry remains over the global economic slowdown and how it will affect some of Amazon 's biggest moneymakers -- like the cloud computing segment Amazon Web Services (AWS). This FAANG stock is holding up really well, though, and still looks like a great buy for the long haul. For most consumers, Amazon is an online store. But it's not Amazon's own e-commerce store that's fueling most of this new spate of growth. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel