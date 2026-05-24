Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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24.05.2026 16:00:00
Amazon Is Spending $200 Billion on AI Infrastructure. Here's What It Means for Investors.
The amount of money that the some companies are spending on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure is jaw-dropping. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is the biggest spender of all of them, and it plans to spend around $200 billion on capital expenditures in 2026 alone. That's more money than most companies will generate over several decades, let alone spend in one year.However, this showcases the incredible demand for AI computing power, and Amazon wants to be a top option where AI models are built and run. It's spending major money to achieve this, but is this a wise strategy for Amazon? After all, that's a lot of money that could have been used elsewhere.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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