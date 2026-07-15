Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
15.07.2026 12:45:00
Amazon Is Throwing Billions at Warehouse Robotics: What That Means for Symbotic's Stock.
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently announced that it would spend at least €10 billion ($11.4 billion) to modernize its European fulfillment network with robots over the next few years. These robots include Proteus, its fully autonomous warehouse robot; STARK, which picks up heavy bins from conveyor belts and stacks them into carts; and Vulcan, its first tactile-sensing robot that can handle a wide variety of packaging shapes and materials with extreme precision.Will Amazon's robotics expansion create headwinds for Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM), or could it accelerate the automation arms race and drive its stock even higher?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazon
|
15.07.26
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones zum Ende des Mittwochshandels stärker (finanzen.at)
|
15.07.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones klettert nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
15.07.26
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones liegt im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
14.07.26