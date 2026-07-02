Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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03.07.2026 00:27:00
Amazon Is Up 92% Since Completing Its 20-For-1 Stock Split. Here's Why the Growth Stock Is an Even Better Buy Now.
Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) have nearly doubled since the company's 20-for-1 stock split in 2022. The split made the share price more affordable for more investors, but it wasn't the reason for the stock's climb. Amazon made its retail business more efficient, boosted margins, and continued to grow its cloud business. The more important point for investors today isn't what the stock has already done, but where it's headed next.The clearest reason the stock looks like an even better buy now is Amazon's rapidly expanding AI infrastructure capabilities. Operating cash flow has climbed to record levels over the past year, giving the company more internally generated capital to fund its next leg of growth.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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