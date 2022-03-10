|
Amazon Jumped on the Stock Split News. Is It a Buy?
Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) were climbing today after the tech giant surprised the market with a 20-for-1 stock split and announced a $10 billion share-repurchase authorization. Shares were up 6.2% as of 3:06 p.m. ET on the news.Amazon's shares are now trading near $3,000. The company had not done a stock split since 1999, before the dot-com crash. Founder Jeff Bezos, who ran the company until last July, had long been uninterested in maneuvers like a stock split or a share buyback, insisting instead that he was building the company for the long term.Image source: Amazon.com.Continue reading
