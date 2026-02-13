Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
13.02.2026 11:05:00
Amazon Just Achieved This Major Milestone That Only 1 Other Company Has Done Since 2001
The news passed by largely unnoticed, but with the fourth-quarter results on record, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has become the largest company in the world by sales. Walmart held that status since it unseated ExxonMobil in 2001. It held on to the title for 25 years, briefly giving it back to the oil giant when oil prices surged.It was going to happen at some point, and Amazon is finally in the lead.Image source: Amazon.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
