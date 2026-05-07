Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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07.05.2026 15:09:00
Amazon Just Announced Fantastic News for Investors: Should You Buy?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has done it again. The e-commerce giant keeps expanding the boundaries of its shipping business, and it just announced a new service that could further supercharge its growth: full third-party shipping assistance. Instead of only shipping items sold through its own e-commerce ecosystem, it will now allow other companies to use its delivery and supply chain network for their needs.This could be a game-changer that brings fast shipping to all online retailers in the United States. Amazon's stock was rising on the news, and with shares at an all-time high, its market cap is now $2.9 trillion. Should you join the party and invest in Amazon today?The story of Amazon has been about building scale in e-commerce shipping, but only for items sold through its own marketplace, not elsewhere. The company is now launching Amazon Supply Chain Services, pitching its robust fulfillment network -- comprising more than 100 aircraft, 80,000 trailers, and 24,000 freight containers -- to retailers outside the Amazon ecosystem. This includes not only fast shipping to customers, but also the freight delivery of raw materials to a retailer's own manufacturing facilities.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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