Amazon Just Announced New Innovations to Take On Snowflake, Nvidia, and More

Every November, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) holds its Re:Invent conference. where it unveils new innovations under Amazon Web Services.AWS is the first-mover in cloud computing, a juggernaut that is likely Amazon's most valuable segment, and with tremendous resources to continue innovating. At this year's Re:Invent, Amazon unveiled some eye-opening high-end products and services built completely in-house, which should perhaps make its current third-party hardware and software suppliers nervous. Vertically integrating more in-house software and hardware on AWS is akin to Amazon releasing private-label products to compete with high-end brands on its retail platform. However, due to AWS' ability to tightly integrate software and semiconductors with its underlying infrastructure, the vertical integration could end up being even more effective.Continue reading