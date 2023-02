Amazon Just Ceded This Massive Market to Walmart

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's no question that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has changed the game in retail.With a commitment to wide selection, fast delivery, and free returns, the company has made online shopping automatic for many Americans and still dominates e-commerce with close to 50% market share.It's now the second-biggest company in the world by revenue just behind Walmart, but the e-commerce giant has long struggled to penetrate one of the largest categories in the retail industry: groceries.Continue reading