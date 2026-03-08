Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
08.03.2026 18:11:00
Amazon Just Committed $200 Billion to Capital Expenditures. This Is the AI Stock That Will Benefit Most in 2026.
Perhaps the biggest surprise in Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) latest results was the additional $200 billion it plans to spend -- mostly on Amazon Web Services (AWS) -- this year. That figure blew well past analyst expectations and shows just how much Amazon and companies like it are betting on AI.It's really no wonder why. AWS was far and away Amazon's fastest-growing revenue stream as of its latest quarter, with sales up 24% year over year for the 2025 fourth quarter.While Amazon does design some of its hardware in-house, even Jeff Bezos' brainchild doesn't have all the money and expertise it needs to create its own AI hardware ecosystem. And, like most other companies involved in the AI industry, Amazon needs to work with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) to bring its goals to fruition.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
