Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
25.02.2026 08:30:00
Amazon Just Delivered Great News for This Top AI Stock
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock fell on its fourth-quarter earnings report as investors balked at its plans to spend $200 billion on capital expenditures, but there was some good news in the report as well.One of the brightest spots for Amazon was the growth of its custom chips, Graviton and Trainium, which reached a run rate of more than $10 billion in annual revenue and is more than doubling on a year-over-year basis. If it was a stand-alone business, it might be worth $100 billion now.That's good news not just for Amazon, but also for Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM), which designs the CPUs used in Graviton. Arm sells a license to use the "instruction set" for the CPU and then collects a royalty when it is sold or put into use.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
