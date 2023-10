Amazon Just Found a Smart Way to Add Billions of Dollars in High-Margin Revenue -- but Prime Members Won't Like It One Bit

The past few years have been challenging for Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). A decline in consumer spending caused by near-record-high inflation and exacerbated by tough pandemic-era comparisons caused e-commerce growth to slow to a crawl.An uncertain economy caused businesses to slow cloud spending, taking a toll on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company's cloud infrastructure business. And marketers scaled back on advertising spending, stunting growth in the third leg of Amazon 's trifecta of businesses.In recent months, however, the dark economic clouds have begun to lift, signaling brighter days ahead. Now, Amazon is taking a page from a few of its streaming rivals, which could add billions of high-margin revenue to its coffers, but some of its customers won't like the strategy -- not one bit.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel