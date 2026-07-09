Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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09.07.2026 20:27:00
Amazon Just Gave Investors 25 Billion More Reasons to Buy AI Stocks
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) turned heads when it said it plans to raise at least $25 billion in corporate bonds to scale its AI build-out. It's major news for companies that have integrated themselves into AI infrastructure and can ripple across several parts of the bottleneck.Investors can position themselves to benefit by gaining more exposure to the AI trade, but some opportunities are better than others.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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