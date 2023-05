Amazon Just Made a Big Move Nobody Is Talking About

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The past year or so has been a tough time to be an Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shareholder. After the stock peaked at the height of the pandemic, tough economic conditions have weighed on it, as consumer spending was hampered by high inflation and rising interest rates. This has resulted in tepid growth, as Amazon's first-quarter net sales of $127 billion grew 9% year over year, a far cry from the double-digit gains in 2021.In the face of slowing growth and a bid to increase profitability, the e-commerce leader has quietly -- and without much fanfare -- made a change behind the scenes that could potentially speed up its deliveries, while also bolstering the bottom line.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading