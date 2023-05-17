|
17.05.2023 14:50:00
Amazon Just Made a Big Move Nobody Is Talking About
The past year or so has been a tough time to be an Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shareholder. After the stock peaked at the height of the pandemic, tough economic conditions have weighed on it, as consumer spending was hampered by high inflation and rising interest rates. This has resulted in tepid growth, as Amazon's first-quarter net sales of $127 billion grew 9% year over year, a far cry from the double-digit gains in 2021.In the face of slowing growth and a bid to increase profitability, the e-commerce leader has quietly -- and without much fanfare -- made a change behind the scenes that could potentially speed up its deliveries, while also bolstering the bottom line.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Amazonmehr Analysen
|18.05.23
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.04.23
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.04.23
|Amazon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.04.23
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|28.04.23
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.05.23
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.04.23
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.04.23
|Amazon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.04.23
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|28.04.23
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.05.23
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.04.23
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.04.23
|Amazon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.04.23
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|28.04.23
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amazon
|109,74
|0,09%